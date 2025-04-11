Ikonz launches AI digital avatar of Sourav ‘Dada’ Ganguly on HXR device

Kolkata: AI-driven digital experiences provider Ikonz has announced the launch of AI digital avatar of cricket legend Sourav 'Dada' Ganguly on the Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) device, marking a new era in digital representation and intellectual property management.

Hyderabad-based Ikonz said in a statement that it has secured exclusive global rights to Dada’s voice, likeness and mannerisms, enabling the creation of an avatar that authentically captures the charisma, energy, and unique presence of one of cricket’s most celebrated figures.

“Dada has always been at the forefront of cricketing excellence and innovation. With this digital avatar, we’re thrilled to bring his spirit to new audiences and industries around the world. Our team has harnessed cutting-edge AI, motion-capture, and neural-synthesis technologies to ensure the avatar speaks, moves, and emotes exactly as Sourav Ganguly would,” said Abinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz.

Sourav Ganguly said he is excited to see his digital avatar come to life and to explore its potential across sports, entertainment, education, and beyond.

“Ikonz’s commitment to authenticity and respect for my personal brand gives me full confidence in this partnership,” said the legendary cricketer.

The AI digital avatar of Sourav Ganguly is designed to be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of applications, including personalised brand endorsements and advertising campaigns, banking experiences, retail experiences, interactive podcasts, hologram experiences, voice experiences, interactive fan engagement experiences and metaverse activations, sports coaching and training modules, educational and documentary productions.

“By securing exclusive IP rights to Dada’s voice, likeness, and mannerisms, Ikonz ensures that any organisation or brand seeking to leverage the digital avatar will engage directly with Ikonz as the sole representative and licensor,” said the company.

This strategic approach safeguards the integrity of Sourav Ganguly’s personal brand while opening limitless possibilities for collaboration across industries.

Ikonz Studios has garnered support from prominent investors, including Village Global — a venture capital firm backed by industry titans such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

In June 2023, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan joined Ikonz Studios as a strategic partner, collaborating to develop multiple digital intellectual properties (IPs) based on his persona, thereby enriching the company's entertainment portfolio.







