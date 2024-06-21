IMT Hyderabad kicks off the new academic year with the launch of Industry track PGDM programs

Institute of Management Technology – Hyderabad inaugurated ABHYUDAY 2024 – Management Orientation Program (Batch of 2024-26). Esteemed guests who graced the occasion included Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO CuraTeQ & Director, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur, Vice President Supply Chain Management and Global Head of Logistics at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Mr. Swastik Bihani, MD and Country Head, GHX India, and Mr. KV Mahidhar, Executive Director and Head, CII – Institute of Logistics.

The highlight of this year’s inauguration was the launch of two new ambitious Industry track PGDM programs in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in collaboration with CII-Institute of Logistics and PGDM in Information Technology in collaboration with HCL Technologies. Highlighting the need for industry track programs, Dr. Sriharsha Reddy, Director of IMT Hyderabad, said, “This is a new era in the journey of IMT Hyderabad as we move towards greater collaboration with the industry to cater to their needs.”

Other programs offered by the 13-year-old NIRF-ranked B-school include PGDM (General), PGDM (Finance), and PGDM (Marketing).

Addressing the batch of incoming students on the occasion, Dr. Satakarni Makkapati explained a circuit of six essential elements he encouraged the young students to adopt in their two-year journey at a B-School. Initially, he emphasized the importance of Aspirational Goals for individuals, highlighting how each student arrives at the institute with unique ambitions and motivations. Further, he stressed the value of inquisitive learning, urging students to tackle challenging situations as they contribute significantly to personal growth. The third element he underscored was healthy competition, which he noted as instrumental in enhancing one's skill set. Dr. Makkapati then addressed the remaining three components: Mindfulness, stepping outside one's comfort zone, and cultivating leadership abilities. He encouraged students to embrace a broader life purpose and emphasized the significance of contributing positively to society.

Speaking at the event, Swastik Bihani highlighted three critical lessons from his journey so far. Firstly, he emphasized the importance of embracing change and staying aware of it, which involves both adopting and adapting to new circumstances. Secondly, he stressed that embracing change is a mutual process involving customer interaction; failing to evolve based on their needs may lead them to seek alternatives. Finally, he underscored the significance of empathy and inclusivity. Additionally, he emphasized the transformation of academic learning from mere rote memorization to practical application that contributes positively to society.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur emphasized the methods to attain success in business. He explained that success in business hinges on leveraging technology, transforming processes, and efficiently managing information – an idea encapsulated by the adage, 'garbage in, garbage out.' He added, "Business today is at the crossroads of technology, business processes, and innovation." According to him, while past value stemmed from adopting new technologies, today's value lies in uncovering new opportunities and latent potential. Modern technology now serves to fortify a robust business framework, catalyzing innovation and fostering growth.

Mahidhar emphasized the significant transformations witnessed in logistics over the past decade, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it expanded beyond traditional transportation. Mr. Mahidhar said, "Fortunately or unfortunately, this sector (LSCM) is extremely dynamic; our demands and expectations are going up.” He added that India had implemented specific policies that improved its World Bank logistics ranking, now at 38th place. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also evolved into an organization focused on development.

ABHYUDAY is a two-week introductory module that prepares students for the management coursework in the PGDM Program. It is tailored to consider students' diverse backgrounds, experiences, and skills. ABHYUDAY encompasses a range of activities, including academic orientation sessions, out-of-class activities, team-building and ice-breaking sessions, skill-building workshops, distinguished speaker series featuring eminent academics and corporate professionals, and interactions with faculty members and senior students. ABHYUDAY 2024 also includes a Community Connect program exposing students to the activities of various non-governmental and charitable organizations in the city of Hyderabad.