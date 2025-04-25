Live
- Constables final written exam on June 1
- Elite Elevators Launches India’s First Fully Customizable Home Elevator
- How Sports Infrastructure Is Reshaping Luxury Real Estate Demand — A Lasting Trend or Just Event Hype?
- Redefining Higher Education: IIDE Launches UG Program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship
- Gross financial indiscipline by coalition govt: Buggana
- GPs should be strengthened for self-governance: Pawan
- TDP, YSRCP face off in high-stakes Kuppam chairman poll
- Speedy development possible only with PPP system: Naidu
- Rs 20L reward for info on Pahalgam attack terrorists
- Pak detains BSF jawan who crossed over by mistake
Incentive support to boost eco-friendly coal mining
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Thursday said it has stepped up efforts with a robust incentive package to promote underground coal mining which is...
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Thursday said it has stepped up efforts with a robust incentive package to promote underground coal mining which is more environment-friendly, as it causes significantly less surface disruption compared to opencast operations. In a bid to speed up the operationalisation of underground coal blocks, the government on Thursday announced new incentives like waiving off of the upfront payment.
The push for underground coal mining aligns with the country's drive for sustainable coal production. The ministry has introduced a series of transformative policy measures aimed to encourage the adoption of advanced technologies—such as continuous miners, longwall systems, remote sensing tools, and AI-based safety mechanisms—which will boost productivity while ensuring ecological balance, according to an official statement.