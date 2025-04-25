Incentive support to boost eco-friendly coal mining

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Thursday said it has stepped up efforts with a robust incentive package to promote underground coal mining which is more environment-friendly, as it causes significantly less surface disruption compared to opencast operations. In a bid to speed up the operationalisation of underground coal blocks, the government on Thursday announced new incentives like waiving off of the upfront payment.

The push for underground coal mining aligns with the country's drive for sustainable coal production. The ministry has introduced a series of transformative policy measures aimed to encourage the adoption of advanced technologies—such as continuous miners, longwall systems, remote sensing tools, and AI-based safety mechanisms—which will boost productivity while ensuring ecological balance, according to an official statement.