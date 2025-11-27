India clocks record Kharif rice output of 124.5MT

New Delhi: The country's rice production during the kharif season that ended in October reached a record 124.5 million tones (MT), up 1.4 per cent from the previous year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, although output of pulses, oilseeds and cotton declined.

Total foodgrain production for the kharif 2025-26 season is estimated at 173.3 million tonnes, up from 169.5 million tonnes a year earlier, according to the ministry's first advance estimate.

Rice production stood at 122.8 million tonnes during the kharif 2024-25 season. "A record growth is projected in the production of major kharif crops," the ministry said in a statement.

Kharif crops are sown from June to July at the onset of the monsoon and harvested in September-October. Rice is the main kharif crop, along with some pulses and oilseeds.

"Excessive rainfall in some areas of the country affected crops, but most areas have benefited significantly from a good monsoon, leading to overall good crop growth," Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Maize production is estimated at 28.3 million tonnes in 2025-26, up from 24.8 million tonnes the previous year, while coarse cereals are pegged at 41.4 million tonnes. However, pulses production is estimated marginally lower at 7.4 million tonnes versus 7.7 million tonnes a year earlier.

Tur production is pegged at 3.59 million tonnes, slightly down from 3.62 million tonnes previously, while urad output is estimated lower at 1.2 million tonnes against 1.34 million tonnes.

Oilseeds output is estimated at 27.56 million tonnes, down from 28.02 million tonnes the previous year.

Soybean production is pegged lower at 14.26 million tonnes versus 15.26 million tonnes, though groundnut output is seen higher at 11.09 million tonnes against 10.49 million tonnes.