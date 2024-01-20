  • Menu
India, Cuba ink MoU on digital public infrastructure

India, Cuba ink MoU on digital public infrastructure
India and Cuba have signed an MoU for cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

New Delhi : India and Cuba have signed an MoU for cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation.

The MoU was signed between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Cuba on Friday.

The MeitY said that India will collaborate with Cuba by building upon development partnership on digital transformation leading to a smooth adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure in Cuba.

It said that the MoU intends to promote digital transformation (vis-a-vis. INDIA STACK) through capacity building programs, exchange of best practices and other collaborative activities to mutually benefit the digital ecosystems of both countries.

The MeitY said that the signatories to the MoU were S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY from India’s side and Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, First Deputy Minister of Communications, from Cuba’s side.

