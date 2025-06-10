  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

India Insights – Construction Insurance Market Outlook 2025

India Insights – Construction Insurance Market Outlook 2025
x
Highlights

India’s construction insurance landscape is witnessing robust momentum, underpinned by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development....

India’s construction insurance landscape is witnessing robust momentum, underpinned by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development. As per Aon’s 2025 report, India stands out as a high-growth market within Asia, attracting strong interest from both domestic and international insurers.

Key Highlights:

  • Favorable Rate Trends: India continues to enjoy a soft market cycle. Non-catastrophe-exposed portfolios are seeing rate decreases of up to 40%, reflecting high competition among insurers.
  • Strong Insurer Appetite: There is a strong and growing appetite for construction risk, driven by India's ambitious infrastructure projects. Both domestic and global players are actively underwriting risks across segments.
  • Ample Capacity: The market offers ample insurance capacity, enabling support for mega projects and facilitating competitive pricing structures. This reflects insurers’ confidence in the Indian market’s growth trajectory.
  • Growth Drivers:
    • Urban infrastructure development
    • Real estate expansion
    • Technology-driven construction projects (e.g., data centers, battery plants)
    • Government-backed initiatives (e.g., Smart Cities Mission, National Infrastructure Pipeline)
  • Resilience to Natural Catastrophes: While India does face periodic natural disaster exposure, most growth is concentrated in non-catastrophe-prone regions, making underwriting more favorable.
  • Segment Focus: Real estate and high-tech industrial projects are key drivers of insurance demand. Construction of data centers and advanced industrial facilities is attracting heightened insurer interest.
  • Broader APAC Context: India is among the best-performing markets in Asia, with Japan facing headwinds (rate hikes, capacity constraints) and China also maintaining a favorable but more moderated environment.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick