India needs to expand health coverage for seniors: Report

Tbilisi: India is one of the lowest among the Asia Pacific nations when it comes to health insurance for older people and needs to expand universal health coverage (UHC) to meet the needs of rapidly ageing population and sustain growth momentum, a report by ADB said on Thursday.



While the South Korea and Thailand have achieved universal health coverage, others lag behind with India having the lowest health insurance coverage among older people at 21 per cent, a report titled ‘Aging Well In Asia’ prepared by ADB said. However, schemes like Ayushman Bharat that provides cashless healthcare to bottom quartile of population has improved health coverage since its launch, ADB Senior Economist Aiko Kikkawa said here.