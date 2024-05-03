Live
- 10 pc discount for Mumbai Metro commuters on voting day in Mumbai
- Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli
- Congress releases special manifesto for Telangana, promises 23 guarantees
- Bad weather returns to UAE, several flights cancelled
- Don’t register voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys
- KCR to resume bus yatra today at Ramagundam
- The 100 Movie Gathers Momentum by winning award at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Ahead of its Release
- Why no notice sent to PM over hate speech? KTR asks EC
- Gukesh takes giant leap in World ranking and ratings
- Kishan Reddy reviews booth committee work
Just In
India needs to expand health coverage for seniors: Report
Highlights
Tbilisi: India is one of the lowest among the Asia Pacific nations when it comes to health insurance for older people and needs to expand universal health coverage (UHC) to meet the needs of rapidly ageing population and sustain growth momentum, a report by ADB said on Thursday.
While the South Korea and Thailand have achieved universal health coverage, others lag behind with India having the lowest health insurance coverage among older people at 21 per cent, a report titled ‘Aging Well In Asia’ prepared by ADB said. However, schemes like Ayushman Bharat that provides cashless healthcare to bottom quartile of population has improved health coverage since its launch, ADB Senior Economist Aiko Kikkawa said here.
