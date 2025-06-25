  • Menu
India no tariff king: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday rejected the allegation that India is a “tariff king” saying that her latest Budget brought...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday rejected the allegation that India is a “tariff king” saying that her latest Budget brought down the number of tariff rates to eight and the effective rate is “far lower”. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused India of being a very high tariff nation. Trump had called India a “tariff king” and a “big abuser”. She said that the number of tariff rates was brought down to eight in the 2025-26 Budget with a view to boosting domestic manufacturing and promoting exports. In the February Budget, Sitharaman had removed seven tariff rates.

