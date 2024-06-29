India part of JP Morgan Global Bond Index

Live
Mumbai: India government bonds or government securities are set for inclusion in the global bond index from Friday. JP Morgan will add Indian government bonds to its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) from June 28.
It is the first time ever that Indian government bonds would be included in this index. Government securities inclusion in the global bond index will have a positive impact on the Indian economy. Indian bonds will have a 10 per cent weightage in the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index.
