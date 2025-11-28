  1. Home
India, UAE agree to further boost economic ties

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 9:43 AM IST
New Delhi: India and the UAE have agreed to further strengthen trade facilitation, regulatory collaboration and data sharing during the third meeting of the Joint Committee under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) here, an official statement said on Thursday.

The meeting, co-chaired by Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, and Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs for UAE, Juma Al Kait, welcomed the strong growth in bilateral trade, which crossed $100.06 billion in FY 2024-25, reflecting a robust increase of 19.6 per cent and reaffirming the UAE’s position as one of India’s key trading partners.

The UAE delegation also had a meeting with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal where issues related to optimum CEPA utilisation by both sides were discussed.

