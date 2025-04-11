Live
India-UK FTA very soon: FM
New Delhi: Amid the changing world trade order, India and the UK have reaffirmed their commitment to furthering the bilateral relations between the two nations, including continuing negotiations at pace towards a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).
This was the key outcome of the ‘13th Economic and Financial Dialogue’ in London, co-chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK. “The UK side was pleased to update on its forthcoming Industrial Strategy, where partnership can support the Industrial Strategy’s priority growth-driving sectors, such as advanced manufacturing and life sciences, where UK expertise and research capability can complement India’s emerging role as a global manufacturing hub, as well as in clean energy, professional and business services, financial services, the creative industries, and defence to support jobs and economic growth,” according to a joint statement issued after the event.