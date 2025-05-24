India-US BTA talks in progress: Goyal

New Delhi: India and the US have made further progress on concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stressed, amid talks with the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick towards the first tranche of Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

India presents a compelling case to the US for a bilateral trade deal, given the outlook on growth and demography.

“Held a constructive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick for a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” said Goyal in a post on X social media platform on Thursday (US time). The union minister further stated that the two nations are “committed to enhancing opportunities for our businesses and people”. India and the US are working to sign the first tranche of BTA to bring down tariffs before the agreed timeline of the fall of 2025, as the the terms of reference for the pact have already been finalised.