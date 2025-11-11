Indian exporters to showcase goods in Moscow

New Delhi: In a bid to further boost bilateral trade between India and Russia, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is gearing up to participate in the ‘MITEX International Tools Expo 2025’, scheduled to be held in Moscow from November 11-14, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The Indian delegation to ‘MITEX 2025’ will be led by FIEO president S.C. Ralhan, accompanied by Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO, FIEO. Speaking about India’s participation, Ralhan said, “Russia has been an important business partner for India, and the engineering and tools sector presents significant potential for collaboration. Our engineering exports to Russia is growing rapidly and expected to reach $1.75 billion this year”.

“Our participation at ‘MITEX’ aims to deepen commercial ties and promote Indian manufacturing excellence in the Russian market, thereby further helping in boosting bilateral trade between both the nations,” he mentioned.