Indian ITMS market set to gain immense traction

The following are the excerpts from the interview

What is the industry size for ITMS products in India?

ITMS market. The Indian market of Intelligent Transport monitoring system (ITMS) comprises approximately 5 per cent of the global ITMS Market and is projected to gain immense traction in 2022. The global market for ITMS was valued at roughly $9 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13 per cent globally from 2022 to 2030. It is anticipated to witness lucrative growth post the pandemic to meet the rising demand of real time traffic information. Vehant Technologies is considered under 'Make in India' initiative of the Indian government, and thus gets preference over competitors due to the fact that the company builds world class products in India.

The technological innovations at Vehant are adept in assembling and organising unstructured data and improvising it to be used in new interesting ways thus.

Please give us a brief about the company. Incubated in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi in 2005, Vehant Technologies is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning- based surveillance and traffic monitoring & junction enforcement solutions. Designed and developed in India, the solutions are manufactured in India and Europe to meet global standards, features and quality.

How does your ITMS system work? Technical aspect of the same?

ITMS. Vehant's Intelligent Transport monitoring system is video-based, artificial intelligence and machine learning powered traffic enforcement and management solution. It offers real time alerts for violations and complete evidence capturing mechanism. The data is captured through cameras for speed detection and speed enforcement. The system works on intuitive and user friendly interface/UX and confidentiality and integrity is maintained through data security.

Vehant's state-of-the art solutions are continuously leveraging technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Deep Learning etc. The product range for ITMS includes Traffic Monitoring System, Traffic Enforcement System, Red Light Violation Detection System, Radar Based Speed Violation Detection System, Wrong way Detection System, No Helmet Violation Detection System and Triple Riding Violation Detection System. Providing enhanced security solutions to its customers.

How has Vehant's products helped in curbing traffic congestion and violations?

Vehant's products assist in monitoring traffic congestion by offering vehicle count and occupancy. Intelligent vehicle detector and counting system help in inter-sectional traffic control. TrafScan works precisely in heterogeneous vehicle type environment including two wheeler and four wheeler vehicles. The system helps understand traffic density based on vehicle count and zone occupancy information. This information further aids in reducing vehicle stoppage time, allowing vehicles to move smoothly and thus letting the junction traffic flow seamlessly. Vehicles moving in wrong way (such as one-way lanes) are identified through video-based wrong way detection system.

Traffic violations are further controlled using red light violation and speed violation detection systems. Two wheelers are checked for no helmet violation and triple riding violation. TrafficMon is based on AI-ML that calculates speed of a moving vehicle instantly by analysing time. The system is capable of reading speed of up to 200km/hr with high accuracy and offers real time alerts for violation.

Vehant Technologies has recently introduced a radar-based system, which is a real-time 4D imaging radar system. Please give us a brief about this and how is this beneficial for authorities?

Vehant Technologies has recently introduced radar-based real time 4D imaging system for traffic violation detection. It is based on HD technology designed for measuring speed, driving direction and range.

The system offers information specific to the surveillance needs such as vehicle classification, its density, vehicle count, queue length and much more. The field equipment is IP 67 rated and is designed with 100 per cent protection from weather conditions. The software is developed to measure vehicle range, horizontal and vertical angle, radial speed and many other parameters for multiple moving vehicles at the same time, covering up to 4 lanes. The radar based system can be beneficial for traffic monitoring authorities at junctions. It enhances the traffic efficiency, enabling transportation authorities to respond to emergencies faster.

The system is extremely accurate in differentiating between vehicles and shadows and works precisely during weather conditions with low visibility like fog, rain, etc., detecting speed violations from a distance as far as 300 meters. The system holds an upper edge from the traditional video-based systems since it uses single image rather than multiple images to record speed of moving vehicle. The radar-based system is completely made in India and certified by relevant government authorities for accuracy.

Who are your competitors and how are your products different from them?

The robust systems built by robust team at Vehant Technologies give the company a leading edge over its competitors. The video analytics and radar-based 4D system are the feathers in Vehant's hat differentiating its products from its competitors in ITMS. Moreover, the team of passionate researchers working towards single goal of making traffic monitoring easier for the authorities, differentiates the company from others.