Indian Railways posts double digit increase in track renewal

Indian Railways registered a robust 13.8 per cent increase in track renewal for financial year 2023-24 in comparison to the previous year, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Railways.

New Delhi: Indian Railways registered a robust 13.8 per cent increase in track renewal for financial year 2023-24 in comparison to the previous year, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Railways.

In the Financial Year 2022-2023, the Railways renewed 5,227 track km (TKM) while in 2023-2024, the renewal went up to 5,950 TKM, the data show.

Indian Railways manages the fourth-largest national railway system by size.

It has a running track length of 104,647 km and a route length of 68,426 km. A total of 60,451 km of the network is electrified.

With more than 1.2 million employees, the railways is the ninth-largest employer in the world and the second largest in India.

