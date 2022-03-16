Indian Start-Up Set To Become Largest Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturer In The World

New Delhi: Indigenous clean energy start-up Simple Energy on Wednesday said that its proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) will debut on the flagship scooter called ONE.

The company claims that the BMS design built by the company's engineering teams enables the electric powertrain to achieve a staggering 95 percent efficiency — which is the highest in the industry. Simple energy further stated that when combined with a powerful 72 Nm motor and 4.8 kWh battery, the yet to be unveiled model can achieve 200+ kilometres of range on a single charge in Eco mode.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said "Developing a BMS from scratch was one of the best decisions we made, enabling us to have an unparalleled degree of vertical integration on the ONE — allowing us to eke out more range and performance than any other EV in the market. This move will also make developing future products by Simp