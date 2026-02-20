India’s agri products, auto exports making greater inroads in EU

New Delhi: India's exports of agricultural products and automobiles are making greater inroads into European markets, recording healthy growth during April-December 2025, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Of India's $ 19.3 billion in global automotive exports during the first nine months of 2025-26, the EU's share rose to 11.6 per cent from 9.8 per cent in April-December 2024, the data showed.

The shipments grew from $ 1.6 billion in April-December 2024 to $ 2.2 billion in April-December 2025 to the European Union, with which India has recently announced the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement.

India's exports from this sector to the world also rose from $ 16.8 billion to $ 19.3 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal.

Similarly, India's exports of fish, coffee, tea, spices, cereals, gums, and resins to the EU have also recorded healthy growth rates during the period under review. Cereal shipments have risen from $ 181 million during April-December 2024 to $ 339 million in April-December 2025. Zero-duty access under the trade agreement will further push shipments of these goods. •

The agreement opens up a wide range of services sectors on both sides, including IT, professional services and education. It creates frameworks to ease movement of professionals such as intra-company transferees and contractual service suppliers

The EU will see tariffs on most of its goods entering India cut or removed, with duties on key products like machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and automobiles sharply lowered (e.g., car tariffs dropping from around 110% to about 10% over time).

President of Estonia Alar Karis stated that India's global weight is rising, highlighting the country's growing influence in changing world order. "India's global weight is rising-boosted by the EU–India free trade deal. I spoke with Narendra Modi about the changing world order and how new technology affects democracy. I welcomed India cutting Russian fossil fuel imports, increasing pressure to end aggression against Ukraine," Karis posted on X after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.