Three-day spl training for officials ahead of Census

Rajamahendravaram: A three-day special training programme will be conducted for officials in connection with the implementation of Census–2027 in the district, Joint Collector Y Meghaswaroop said on Thursday. He reviewed preparedness for the census during a video conference held at Collectorate, attended by district officials, constituency special officers, mandal-level special officers, tahsildars, and MPDOs.

He said the training sessions would be held on February 27, 28 and March 1 at the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation conference hall. As the census will be conducted entirely through digital methods, officials will be trained in the use of digital applications and data management systems.

He explained that the Census–2027 would be carried out in two phases. The first phase, covering house listing and housing census, will be conducted from April to September 2026. The second phase, involving population enumeration, is scheduled to take place in February 2027. Revenue villages will be treated as units in rural areas, while wards will serve as units in urban areas. The district has 306 revenue villages and 132 urban wards, making a total of 438 enumeration units.

A total of 25 charges have been identified in the district, including one municipal corporation, three municipalities and 21 rural mandals. As per 2027 projections, there will be 2,726 House Listing Blocks (HLBs) in rural areas and 1,106 HLBs in urban areas.

The joint collector said 3,682 enumerators would be required along with 368 reserve personnel, taking the total number of enumerators to 4,050. In addition, 638 supervisors and 64 reserve supervisors would be deployed, bringing the total supervisory strength to 702. Altogether, 4,752 personnel will be engaged in the census exercise.

He stated that the GAIL office area at Lalacheruvu in Rajamahendravaram, the ONGC Base Complex and the CRPF Battalion premises have been designated as special charges, with concerned officials appointed as charge officers. Special focus was ordered in Rajamahendravaram Rural, Nallajerla, Devarapalli, Tallapudi, Undrajavaram and Rajanagaram mandals to achieve full coverage. As March 1 falls on a Sunday, NTR Bharosa pensions for the month will be distributed on February 28. Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs were instructed to ensure cash withdrawal from banks on February 27 for smooth distribution. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena, District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy, Special Deputy Collector K Bhaskar Reddy participated in the meeting.