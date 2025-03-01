India's coal production sees 5.73 pc growth in April-Feb period to reach 928.95 MT

New Delhi: Cumulative coal production reached 928.95 million tonnes (MT) in the April-February period this fiscal (FY25), reflecting a 5.73 per cent increase compared to 878.55 MT in the same period last year, the government said on Saturday.

Moreover, cumulative coal dispatch has risen to 929.41 MT, marking a 5.50 per cent growth from 880.92 MT in the previous year, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

"India's coal sector continues its strong performance with significant growth in production and dispatch up to February 2025," the ministry added.

Coal production from 'Captive and Other' entities stood at 173.58 MT up to February, registering a 30.16 per cent increase from 133.36 MT in the corresponding period last year.

Also, coal dispatch from 'Captive and Other' entities reached 178.02 MT up to February 2025, a 31.90 per cent increase from 134.96 MT in the same period last year.

According to the ministry, this robust performance underscores India's commitment to energy security and industrial growth, ensuring the country meets rising demand efficiently.

The government continues to drive infrastructure development and operational efficiencies, sustaining this positive momentum in the coming months.

On February 28, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said the government is taking action to improve clearances for coal projects. A total of 30 coal blocks will be put for auction during the 12th round.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office monitoring progress, the coal production is being accelerated, the minister emphasised.

Meanwhile, in a landmark initiative, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has launched the 'First Aid Training Programme for Homemakers' on a large scale.

By extending awareness about first aid beyond the workplace and into the homes of its workforce, NCL is fostering a primary-care-conscious community and reinforcing a culture of preparedness.

This initiative aims to cover 8,000 homemakers of NCL by June this year.