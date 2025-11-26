India’s GDP above $4-trn likely this fiscal: CEA

New delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday that India’s economy is likely to cross the $4 trillion mark in the current financial year. Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, he explained that India, which is currently the world’s fifth-largest economy with a GDP of around $3.9 trillion, is already moving past the $4 trillion level as growth continues.

Nageswaran said strong economic growth is essential at a time when global geopolitics is in a ‘huge state of flux’.

According to him, a fast-growing economy gives India greater strength and influence on the world stage. He also stressed that India must balance economic growth with its environmental commitments.

As the country works on energy transition, climate action, and greening the economy, these efforts must stay aligned with national priorities for both the short and medium term. Nageswaran noted that India is fully aware of the risks posed by climate change, including its impact on agriculture, the environment, and coastal regions.