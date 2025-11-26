  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

India’s GDP above $4-trn likely this fiscal: CEA

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 9:17 AM IST
India’s GDP above $4-trn likely this fiscal: CEA
X

New delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday that India’s economy is likely to cross the $4 trillion mark in the current financial year. Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, he explained that India, which is currently the world’s fifth-largest economy with a GDP of around $3.9 trillion, is already moving past the $4 trillion level as growth continues.

Nageswaran said strong economic growth is essential at a time when global geopolitics is in a ‘huge state of flux’.

According to him, a fast-growing economy gives India greater strength and influence on the world stage. He also stressed that India must balance economic growth with its environmental commitments.

As the country works on energy transition, climate action, and greening the economy, these efforts must stay aligned with national priorities for both the short and medium term. Nageswaran noted that India is fully aware of the risks posed by climate change, including its impact on agriculture, the environment, and coastal regions.

Tags

EconomyCEA Anantha NageswaranEconomic Growth OutlookClimate & Energy TransitionGlobal Geopolitics Impact

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Speaker Khader vows issue-based winter session; 33 Bills likely in Belagavi

Speaker Khader vows issue-based winter session; 33 Bills likely in Belagavi

National News

More
Share it
X