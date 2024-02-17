Live
- HCL Tech’s new hiring
- IITK partners with GUVI
- TDP welcomes HC judgement on ‘Rajadhani Files’
- LIC brings new plan for children, youth
- Nifty, Sensex up 4th day in a row
- 62% global cos to rely on 3rd-parties for GenAI
- India’s IPR stance promotes affordable medicines: GTRI
- IT industry revenue to grow 3.8% to reach $254 billion this fiscal
- ISRO to launch GSLV F-14 satellite today from SHAR in Tirupati
- RBI asks Patym customers to shift to other banks
Just In
New Delhi: India’s stand on intellectual property rights (IPRs) and pharma issues in proposed trade agreements balances innovation with public health needs, ensures availability of affordable medicines and promotes growth of generic medicine industry, a GTRI report said on Friday.
Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that by opposing demands of developed nations on issues like ‘data exclusivity’ and ‘patent linkage’ in free trade agreements (FTAs), India ensures that generic drug manufacturers get greater market access and cost of life-saving medicines gets reduced significantly.
“India’s approach underscores a commitment to balancing innovation with public health needs, adopting a flexible interpretation of TRIPS to align with its developmental goals, and preventing the establishment of unfair monopolies, especially in the pharmaceutical sector,” the GTRI paper said.