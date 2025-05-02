Live
- Health and wellness top priority in changing jobs for workers
- Weeklong Gangamma Jathara from May 6
- Trade unions plan general strike on May 20
- AP CM Chandrababu welcomes PM Modi to Amaravati
- Additional EO on inspections in Tirumala
- MP seeks central probe into AP temple tragedies
- Trader hacked to death
- Govt spends Rs 35K cr on pensions
- Tensions in Mangaluru After Hindutva Leader Suhan Shetty Killed; Prohibitory Orders Imposed
- Two held; stolen gold, cash recovered
India’s media & entertainment sector on track to $100 bn in 10 yrs: Ambani
Mumbai: India’s versatile media and entertainment industry can grow more than three-fold to $100 billion in the next decade, creating millions of jobs...
Mumbai: India’s versatile media and entertainment industry can grow more than three-fold to $100 billion in the next decade, creating millions of jobs and a ripple effect across sectors, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.
Ambani, whose group controls Network18 - one of India’s largest media conglomerates - as well as digital platforms, entertainment channels and content streaming platforms, said the fusion of storytelling and digital technologies has created a strategic and economic opportunity.
“India’s media and entertainment industry is today valued at $28 billion. It can grow to over $100 billion in the next decade. This growth will drive entrepreneurship, generate millions of jobs, and create a ripple effect across sectors,” he said, while speaking at the inaugural session of the WAVES-2025 conference here.