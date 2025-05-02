  • Menu
India’s media & entertainment sector on track to $100 bn in 10 yrs: Ambani

Mumbai: India’s versatile media and entertainment industry can grow more than three-fold to $100 billion in the next decade, creating millions of jobs and a ripple effect across sectors, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.

Ambani, whose group controls Network18 - one of India’s largest media conglomerates - as well as digital platforms, entertainment channels and content streaming platforms, said the fusion of storytelling and digital technologies has created a strategic and economic opportunity.

“India’s media and entertainment industry is today valued at $28 billion. It can grow to over $100 billion in the next decade. This growth will drive entrepreneurship, generate millions of jobs, and create a ripple effect across sectors,” he said, while speaking at the inaugural session of the WAVES-2025 conference here.

