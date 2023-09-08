India’s Natco Pharma sued in US

Chennai: The Hyderabad based pharmaceutical major Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said the company and others have been named as defendants in a case filed in the US.

In a regulatory filing Natco Pharma said, the company along with Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb and Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., have been named as defendants in an antitrust lawsuit in the US.

The suit was filed by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc., regarding Pomalidomide (Pomalyst). Pomalidomide is a generic drug for cancer.

"Natco believes this matter is without merit. Breckenridge is the ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) holder and distribution partner for the generic product in the US," Natco said.

Meanwhile Natco Pharma's scrip that opened at Rs.917.75 on Friday went down and was changing hands at about Rs 882.