India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec

New Delhi: India’s power consumption dipped 2.3 per cent to 119.07 billion units (BU) in December, marking its first monthly decline in eight months due to lower demand for heating equipment, especially in the North, on account of mild winter, according to government data.
Earlier in April 2023, power consumption had dipped nearly 1.5 per cent to 130.08 BU compared to 132.02 BU in the year-ago period.
In December 2022, power consumption stood at 121.91 BU, higher than 109.17 BU recorded in the same month a year ago, the data showed. The peak power demand met -- the highest supply in a day -- rose to 213.62 GW in December.
