India’s REIT mkt on track to Rs 10.8L cr by 2029

New Delhi: India’s Real Estate Investment Trust market could expand by Rs10.8 lakh crore in gross asset value by 2029, with the office market accounting for about 65.3 per cent of it, a report said. India's REIT market has achieved a landmark milestone in FY 2025, crossing the Rs 1 trillion market capitalization threshold, the report from consultancy JLL said.

The report said that REIT market capitalisation rose from Rs 264 billion in fiscal 2020 to Rs 1.6 trillion of September 30, 2025. The sector has evolved from a single REIT managing 33 million sq ft in 2019 to five listed REITs collectively controlling 174 million sq ft of leasable office and retail space.

“India's REIT sector has evolved from an emerging concept to a compelling investment vehicle. This remarkable 40 per cent CAGR trajectory across 6 years reflects increasing investor confidence in commercial real estate as an institutional asset class," said Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director & Head of Capital Markets, India, JLL.