  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

India’s REIT mkt on track to Rs 10.8L cr by 2029

  • Created On:  29 Nov 2025 10:42 AM IST
India’s REIT mkt on track to Rs 10.8L cr by 2029
X

New Delhi: India’s Real Estate Investment Trust market could expand by Rs10.8 lakh crore in gross asset value by 2029, with the office market accounting for about 65.3 per cent of it, a report said. India's REIT market has achieved a landmark milestone in FY 2025, crossing the Rs 1 trillion market capitalization threshold, the report from consultancy JLL said.

The report said that REIT market capitalisation rose from Rs 264 billion in fiscal 2020 to Rs 1.6 trillion of September 30, 2025. The sector has evolved from a single REIT managing 33 million sq ft in 2019 to five listed REITs collectively controlling 174 million sq ft of leasable office and retail space.

“India's REIT sector has evolved from an emerging concept to a compelling investment vehicle. This remarkable 40 per cent CAGR trajectory across 6 years reflects increasing investor confidence in commercial real estate as an institutional asset class," said Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director & Head of Capital Markets, India, JLL.

Tags

India REIT Market GrowthJLL ReportCommercial Real EstateInvestmentsOffice Space DominanceMarket Capitalisation

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

National News

More
Share it
X