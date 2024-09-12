Indigenous 4G stack by mid-2025

Live
New Delhi: India’s own 4G technology stack will be rolled out by mid-2025, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Wednesday as he outlined three key targets for the country and the government. Scindia, Minister of Communications, was delivering a keynote address at the 51st edition of the AIMA National Management Convention here.
“India, for the first time in her existence, has developed her own 4G technology stack that will be rolled out by the middle of next year,” he said. Eyeing 10 per cent share of worldwide patents in 6G services for India: Telecom minister “Whilst we have the fastest growing 5G network in the world, in 22 months building out 4.5 lakh 4G towers, building out our own 4G technology for BSNL, we are also embarking on our path towards 6G by setting up the Bharat 6G Alliance. Our target is to ensure 10 per cent of international worldwide patents for India in 6G through this Bharat 6G alliance in the days to come,” he said.