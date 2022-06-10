Industries in India need to learn from Japan

Pune, June 10 Industries in India need to learn from Academia- institution- industry collaboration model of Japan.

"We need to learn from Japan. This country literally transformed the way of working of the industries and the way of doing business. The Academia- institution- industry collaboration in Japan helped in achieving this. It's time India too went for such collaborative efforts, which will help us grow fast," said Shyam Singh, Tata Motors-Plant Head.

Singh further said, "In today's world, the customer is more important than a king. Today's industry is a customer-driven one. We need not only cater to the needs of the customers, but also identify their latent needs. This will help the industries get their future potential customers."

DY Patil International University has organized a week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) on 'Smart Manufacturing'. Singh was speaking at the inauguration event of this FDP on Thursday. Dr Neeraj Saxena, Advisor, IDC, AICTE, Prof Prabhat Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, DYPIU, Dr Neeraj Vyawahare, Campus Director DY Patil Pratishthan were also present at the event. Total 24 faculties are participating in the event.

Dr Saxena said, "With online teaching learning methods entering in the education field post Covid era, there are more avenues that are now opened in experimental learning."

Gone are the days when we kept continuing with the traditional ways of teaching-learning. It is time we changed the education patterns, he said.

We need to, he said, create an education system, where every student's individual needs are fulfilled. The education where everyone will excel.

We are now in a personalized and purposed learning era. Time has come that we re-oriented and re-calibrated various things in the education field, he added.