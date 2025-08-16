Live
Infinix releases new phone model
Hyderabad: The Infinix, smartphone maker, has launched GT 30 5G+, in the sub-Rs20,000 segment, announced the sale of the smartphone on Flipkart. The Sale is live with limited units being available at a special price of Rs17,999, inclusive of all launch offers for a limited time until stock lasts.
The GT 30 5G+ stands out visually with the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, combining sharp geometric lines and comes in Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White.
The back panel features programmable White LED lighting that responds dynamically to charging, music, and notifications. Under the hood there is a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging to reduce heat during gameplay, and wired reverse charging to power other devices on the go.