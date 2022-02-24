Infosys Metaverse Foundry launched to ease enterprises' exploration of the metaverse

Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast track enterprises' exploration of the metaverse. The exploration also includes virtual and augmented environments for the customers, workplace, products, and operations.

Infosys metaverse foundry converges the power of domain and design expertise, platforms and digital accelerators, with strong relationships in a rich creator-partner economy. Enterprises can harness this confluence of capabilities as services on-tap, with the flexibility to ramp up and down their explorations at will. This gives them an on-demand ability to securely and efficiently create their own metaverse environment, deliver signature experiences in an existing metaverse, and bring advanced AI-powered data analytics and simulations to realize their evolving aspirations as the internet evolves.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "The physical and virtual worlds are already smoothly and ubiquitously interwoven. The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space."

Infosys metaverse foundry helps enterprises navigate the metaverse by partnering with them through the Discover-Create-Scale cycle.﻿

Discover value in the metaverse with 100+ ready-to-apply use cases and templates.

Infosys metaverse foundry puts Infosys' depth in business domains and expertise in immersive, interactive and experiential design to work for enterprises through its use cases, business cases and execution roadmaps. They harness the power of technologies like AR/VR, Blockchain, NFT, IoT, Applied AI, cybersecurity and 5G to advance value exploration in the metaverse. For example, a template that is popular with many large enterprises is for setting up an immersive retail experience where shoppers can explore a branded metaverse environment, buy products as NFTs or connect to an online checkout counter to make purchases that are delivered in the physical world.

Create and connect on the metaverse with Infosys platforms and accelerators.

Infosys Living Labs' multi-tiered digital infrastructure comprising technology, processes and people, includes several metaverse technology investments, including platforms and accelerators to build solutions and immersive experiences. They enable the rapid creation of engaging environments and digital replicas while facilitating integration with enterprise data APIs and 360/3D asset management systems. AI and engineering platforms to build digital twins of complex physical objects are also available to drive simulations. For example, a leading pharmaceutical, with Infosys XR platform, created a digital twin of their vaccine lab enabling quality engineers to access critical vaccine culture data to make predictions and decisions. Infosys metaverse foundry can also be leveraged as a maker space to bridge the physical-digital worlds, in all Infosys digital centers. Infosys also leveraged the XR platform to launch its own mixed reality capability to host clients in highly immersive spaces to collaborate and co-create.

With Infosys metaverse foundry, enterprises can work in tandem with any creator-partner in the Infosys Innovation Ecosystem to manage the pilot-to-production ramp up smoothly or add more choices at the prototype stage to de-risk and future-proof investments. For example, an engineering consulting company took advantage of Infosys metaverse to prototype an immersive mixed reality workbench to inspect prospective engineering construction sites rendered as rich 3D assets. The capability was evolved and scaled for global use on Azure high-performance cloud with ready support from Microsoft, a long-standing Infosys partner.

Powered by Infosys metaverse foundry, Infosys will extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse. This will enable the company's workforce to seamlessly switch between physical and virtual learning spaces while benefiting from engaging and serendipitous interactions with fellow learners and educators. The environment will include hybrid libraries, heuristically evolved virtual classrooms, gamified learning and digital twins to better understand complex concepts.

Several businesses have benefited from Infosys metaverse foundry.