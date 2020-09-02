Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based tech giant Infosys on Tuesday announced that it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

"In 2017, Infosys committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the US to date. Through this expanded commitment, Infosys will hire an additional 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles," the company said in a statement.

Infosys said it will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future.

"Infosys has been intensely focused on creating jobs in the US for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative," Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, was quoted as saying.

"Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil," said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said in the statement.

The company said in the past three years, Infosys has launched six technology and Innovation centres in the US. across Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas and Arizona.