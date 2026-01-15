Infosys takes Rs 1,289-cr hit on new labour codes in Q3FY26

Bengaluru: Infosys on Wednesday reported a one-time exceptional hit of Rs 1,289 crore on account of the impact of the implementation of new labour codes, as India's second-largest IT services firm announced its December quarter earnings.

Earlier this week, larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said the implementation of the new labour codes during the quarter led to a “statutory impact” of Rs 2,128 crore, while Noida-headquartered HCLTech made a one-time provision of Rs 719 crore for the implementation of new labour codes. Infosys reported a 2.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26, as compared to Rs 6,806 crore in the year-ago period. Infosys’ revenue from operations grew 8.89 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore compared to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25.