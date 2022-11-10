Infoview Systems opens IDC in Hyd

Hyderabad: Infoview Systems India Private Limited, an integrated products and service provider on Thursday launched its 'India Development Centre' (IDC) in Hyderabad. The centre was inaugurated by Manisha Saboo, Hysea president and Delivery Head of Infosys. Witnessing an opportunity to scale business, Infoview opened its second workspace in the city, to house its expanding team which will cater to new clients within India and beyond.

The company, a first subsidiary of US-based Infoview Systems Inc, commenced India operations in 2020. Both, its strategic delivery centre and newly opened development centre being in Hyderabad. Infoview assists South-East Asian and Indian enterprises such asMulesoft, Confluent, IBM, and others. The parent company formed in 1994 has over 80 clients, while its Indian subsidiary has onboarded government of Telangana and fin-tech startups as itspatrons.

Currently the headcount at Infoview is 25 and it plans to add another 25 jobs over next two years. "Beyond talent pool, India also has business opportunities amid the presence of multi nationals and vibrant startup ecosystem. The support provided by the Telangana government, and Hyderabad developing into technology epicenter, makes this city a desired destination to scale our operations," the vice-president-Integration and cloud solutions, Infoview Systems Inc, Dmitriy Kuznetsov said.