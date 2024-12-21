Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Unwraps the Magic of Christmas with Exciting Festivities and Entertainment

Live
This December, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad invites shoppers and families to experience the festive magic with an exciting series of events under the theme ‘Unwrapping Happiness’. With a lineup of engaging workshops, performances, and live shows, the mall is all set to create unforgettable memories and spread holiday cheer throughout the season.
The festivities begin with a Christmas Puppet Show on 21st December from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM The puppet show will bring beloved Christmas characters to life, delighting children and families alike with its magical storytelling and enchanting performances. Stories that will be featured are, The Gingerbread Man, The Elves and the Shoemaker, A story of gratitude and giving and The Christmas Spider.
On 22nd December, get ready for a fun-filled experience with the International Clown Show from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Watch as world-class clowns entertain with their colourful costumes, comical antics, and playful interactions, making for an exciting and laughter-filled evening for visitors of all ages.
The festive spirit continues with the Joy of Gifting event on 24th and 25th December. From 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the mall will host a delightful gifting drive where there will be a surprise gift awaiting everyone!