Inorbit Mall Hyderabad launches “Sparkling Cyberabad” – A CSR initiative towards Urban Cleanliness

Inorbit Mall Hyderabad with Nirmaan Organization, its NGO partner and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has launched an initiative to improve urban cleanliness across Cyberabad. As part of the project “Sparkling Cyberabad,” six automated electric litter pickup machines will be strategically deployed in high-traffic locations to enhance sanitation and cleanliness in the city.

The machines will operate across key areas such as Kondapur (Botanical Garden), Madhapur (Inorbit Mall, Durgam Cheruvu Park), Hitech City (Shilparamam Park, Hitech City food streets, Hitex Arch), and Gachibowli (DLF Street food area, Raidurg Metro Station). Operating six days a week, the machines will help keep public spaces, parks, and tech hubs cleaner, improving the overall environment for both residents and visitors.

The project is part of Inorbit Mall Hyderabad’s ongoing efforts to contribute to Hyderabad’s sustainable growth under Inorbit Cares, its larger Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Key representatives from Inorbit Malls, K Raheja Corp, GHMC, Nirmaan Organization, and other stakeholders attended the launch event.

Speaking at the event, Upender Reddy, GHMC Zonal Commissioner for Serilingampally Zone, said, “It is the first time that litter cleaning machines have been introduced in GHMC. We express gratitude to Inorbit Malls and K Raheja Corp for bringing about this transformative change that the city has been eagerly awaiting.”

Shravan Kumar Gone, COO – K Raheja Corp (AP & Telangana) emphasized the importance of supporting this project, noting its significant impact on the cleanliness and well-being of Hyderabad. He said, “We are proud to support this initiative, which is a significant step towards making Hyderabad a cleaner and more sustainable city. This collaboration will improve cleanliness and inspire other organizations to adopt similar measures.”

Sharat Belavadi, AVP Operations – Inorbit Malls expressing his enthusiasm for the project said, “As the city continues to grow, so does its infrastructure. We wanted to give back to the community by creating a meaningful impact. We are thrilled to partner with Nirmaan Organization and GHMC to drive this initiative, ensuring that Hyderabad continues to grow as a cleaner, greener city.