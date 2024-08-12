  • Menu
Investors bullish on focused MFs
Focused funds are a type of mutual fund where the fund manager selects a concentrated portfolio of stocks, typically limited to a maximum of 30 due to regulatory constraints.

New Delhi: Focused mutual funds (MFs), which invest in a concentrated portfolio of stocks, are gaining traction among investors with the asset base of the category growing to Rs1.43 lakh crore in three months ended June 2024, marking an increase of 31 per cent from a year ago.Interestingly, some of the focused funds offered by the mutual fund houses such as Invesco India Focused Fund, Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund, JM Focused Fund and HDFC Focused 30 Fund delivered a remarkable return of 40-60 per cent in the past year, industry data showed.

Focused funds are a type of mutual fund where the fund manager selects a concentrated portfolio of stocks, typically limited to a maximum of 30 due to regulatory constraints. This requires the fund manager to be highly skilled in stock selection, as they need to identify the best investment opportunities across the market without bias toward any specific market cap or sector.

