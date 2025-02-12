  • Menu
Investors lose Rs. 16.97l cr in 5 sessions
Equity investors became poorer by Rs16.97 lakh crore in five days of market crash as persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs that reignited trade war fears dented sentiments.The market capitalization (mcap) of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs9,29,651.16 crore on Tuesday alone and Rs16,97,903.48 cr in five sessions to Rs4,08,52,922.63 crore (Rs408.53 lakh cr or $4.70 trn).

In the first 30 trading sessions of 2025, the FIIs’ offloading rose to $10 billion from Dalal Street. It’s due to ‘gharwapsi’ campaign or US foreign funds preferred to park their funds back in their home country after Donald Trump won presidential poll.

