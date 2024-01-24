  • Menu
Investors poorer by Rs 8.50 lakh cr

Investors poorer by Rs 8.50 lakh cr
Mumbai: Equity investors became poorer by Rs8.50 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets came under a bear attack, with the benchmark Sensex falling almost...

Mumbai: Equity investors became poorer by Rs8.50 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets came under a bear attack, with the benchmark Sensex falling almost 1,053.10 points. Following the decline in the benchmark index, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs8,50,820.81 crore to Rs3,65,97,915.97 crore. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs3,74,48,736.78 crore (Rs374.49 lakh cr) on January 20.

