Investors recoup Rs 7.32-trn loss

Investors’ wealth swelled by Rs7.32 lakh crore on Tuesday as equity markets staged a strong comeback after crumbling in the previous trade. Thanks to the positive trend in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms surged Rs7,32,042.69 crore to Rs3,96,57,703.44 crore (Rs396.57 lakh cr or $4.62 trn)

