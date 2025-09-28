IPO-bound whisky maker Alcobrew Distilleries’ revenue dips in FY25, shows DRHP

Spirit maker Alcobrew Distilleries India Limited has reported a slight decline in revenue from operations in FY2025, down 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,615 crore from Rs 1,640 crore in FY2024, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Despite the revenue dip, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew to Rs 69.45 crore in FY2025, up from Rs 62.55 crore in the previous year.

Alcobrew has filed the draft papers with the market regulator seeking approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden offering includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 258.26 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares by a promoter.

Alcobrew's IPO structure will allocate 50 per cent of the net offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent to retail investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund business expansion, meet working capital requirements, and cover general corporate purposes.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, and rum.

Its brand portfolio includes Golfer's Shot (premium whisky), White & Blue (blended whisky), White Hills (regular whisky), and One More (vodka), catering to a wide range of consumers across India.

Alcobrew operates manufacturing units in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and Dera Bassi, Punjab, with both distillation and bottling facilities.

Leveraging a strong distribution network and contract manufacturing arrangements, the company has built a pan-India presence while also expanding into select international markets.

Its products are exported to over 20 countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Nepal.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.



