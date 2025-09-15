IPO rush: Over 12 cos look to mop up Rs 10k-cr in 3 wks

New Delhi: Overa dozen companies are gearing up to launch their IPOs over the next two to three weeks, aiming to raise nearly Rs 10,000 crore, buoyed by supportive policy measures, including GST 2.0 reforms, and the RBI's monetary policy easing through rate cuts.

Among the firms preparing to tap the primary markets are iValue Infosolutions, Saatvik Green Energy, JinKushal Industries, Atlanta Electricals, Park Medi World, SolarWorld Energy Solutions, Jain Resource Recycling, CIEL HR Services, GK Energy, Ganesh Consumer Products, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, and Seshaasai Technologies, merchant bankers said. All these companies are expected to announce their price bands in the week beginning September 15 and plan to launch their IPOs before September 30, they added. Merchant bankers further indicated that this will be followed by offerings from Anantam Highway InvIT (Alpha Alternatives), Epack Prefab Technologies, Pranav Construction, and TruAlt Bioenergy. These firms are likely to announce their price bands during September 22-30, with launches slated for the end of September or early October. Together, these companies are aiming to mobilise nearly Rs 10,000 crore. All of them have already secured clearance from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The fundraising will help companies meet capital expenditure requirements, finance expansion plans, repay borrowings, and cover general corporate purposes. The pipeline adds to an already strong year for IPOs. So far, 55 companies have floated their maiden public offerings, raising nearly Rs 75,000 crore.

Two more IPOs, Euro Pratik Sales and VMS TMT, are scheduled to open next week. The robust activity comes on the back of a solid 2024, when 91 public issues collectively mobilised Rs 1.6 lakh crore, supported by resilient retail participation, a booming economy, and strong private capital expenditure.

Market observers note that the renewed momentum this year is being fuelled by policy tailwinds, such as income tax relief, GST 2.0 reforms and the RBI's rate cuts. Many companies are also rushing to the market on the back of favourable liquidity and strong support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), despite continued selling of Indian equities by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

According to Vaqar Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, "IPOs are coming in sectors backed by strong tailwinds. These sectors include financial services, retail, renewables, manufacturing, and healthcare". He further noted that listings during this period also allow companies to ride the festive sentiment around the Diwali rally, when secondary markets typically witness higher retail flows.

With domestic market flows continuing to remain robust and PE/VC funds seeking exit opportunities, there is renewed optimism in the IPO market. The outlook remains strong as many companies continue to line up for mainboard listings, supported by steady SIP inflows from retail investors and institutional backing from DIIs.

According to Shobhit Mathur, Co-founder of Ionic Wealth, "There is increased activity and buzz in the IPO markets after a hiatus. Markets are looking beyond the fears of US tariffs and a global slowdown, driven by key policy measures, such as income tax relief, GST 2.0 reforms, and the RBI's monetary support via rate cuts". These factors, he added, have improved investor sentiment for the second half of the year. While several category-leading tech IPOs are in the pipeline, a key distinction from the previous cycle is the stronger emphasis on profitability and long-term value creation. Among the major upcoming IPOs are Jain Resource Recycling, aiming to raise Rs 2,000 crore, hospital chain Park Medi World with a Rs 1,260 crore issue, Saatvik Green Energy targeting Rs 1,150 crore, biofuel producer TruAlt Bioenergy is expected to garner Rs 1,000 crore through its issue, and brokerage Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers looking to raise Rs 750 crore.