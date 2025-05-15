Live
iQoo Neo 10 set for launch on May 26
iQoo, the high-performance smartphone brand, is all set to redefine mobile performance with the launch of the all-new iQoo Neo 10 in India on May 26. Targeted primarily at multitasking young professionals and early jobbers, the iQOO Neo 10 is India’s fastest smartphone in the segment, which provides flagship-level performance, innovation and speed with its dual chip power. It is India’s first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, delivering flagship-grade speed and efficiency.
Paired with iQOO’s proprietary SuperComputing Chip Q1, it boasts an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 2.42 million, redefining expectations in its segment. The smartphone also features the segment’s only 144fps gaming in a smartphone, with a massive 7000mm2 Vapour Cooling Chamber.
The Neo 10 is also India’s slimmest smartphone with a 7000mAh battery, measuring just 0.809 cm in thickness. Combined with 120W FlashCharge, it supports users who are constantly navigating work and their daily lives.