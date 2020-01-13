IRCTC New Feature Allows You to Check Your Reservation Chart Online

The Indian Railways has introduced a new feature of displaying reserved charts online. Now the passengers can check information on vacant, booked and partially booked train berths once the reservation chart is prepared. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Hassle-Free Train Travel: Passengers can now access information on vacant, booked and partially booked train berths after preparation of the reservation chart, at the click of a button."

The new feature will help the passengers to get information about any vacant berths that are available on the train after the chart is prepared.





Hassle-Free Train Travel: Passengers can now access information on vacant, booked and partially booked train berths after preparation of the reservation chart, at the click of a button.



To check, visit: https://t.co/LpRtTDSHnt pic.twitter.com/W7KScvuzAz — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 6, 2020





The first reservation chart can be viewed 4 hours before the train departs while the second chart is displayed online 30 minutes before the departure of the train. The second chart will confirm the changes in seat allocations.

The new feature can be accessed on both the web and mobile version of the IRCTC e-ticket booking platform.

This new feature will give the layout of nine classes used in the reserved trains of the Indian Railways and more than 120 different coach layouts have been incorporated.

How to Check Reservation Charts on the IRCTC Website:

 Log on to the IRCTC website, a new option of view 'Charts/Vacancy' is shown. Click on it, and you will be redirected to a new page

 Enter your journey details, like train number, journey date and boarding station. Then click on the 'Get Train Chart' option

 Now you will get to see the reservation chart

 The class-wise and coach-wise number of vacant berths are displayed

 Click on your coach number to see the layout