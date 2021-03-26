IRDAI issues directions on fraudulent calls

Chennai: India's insurance sector regulator IRDAI has directed all insurers to register their template of messages with their telecom service providers to control unsolicited and fraudulent messages to policyholders.

Pointing out at the menace of spam calls and messages to policyholders, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued the direction.

The IRDAI said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has notified a regulatory framework in July 2018 for unsolicited calls and messages.

As per TRAI notification, principal entities including insurers have to have to register with their respective telecom service providers, to be allotted a header along with their identity for proper identification of all messages and voice calls.

The IRDAI has directed the insurers to register themselves with their telecom service providers and confirm compliance by on or before April 5.