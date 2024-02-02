ISCR's 17th Annual Conference Showcases How Transformations In Clinical Research Are Paving the Way for Better Patient Outcomes

The Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR), an association of clinical research professionals, hosted its 17thAnnual Conference at Hotel Novotel, Hyderabad with pre-conference workshops on February 2024, and the two-day main conference on February 2 & 3, 2024. The conference, saw participation from over 1800 individuals with over 300 eminent speakers and brought together clinical researchers, Indian and global pharmaceutical Medical Device diagnostics R&D companies, research trainees, and startups and served as a catalyst for positive change in the clinical research landscape, shaping the future of healthcare, with the theme ‘Transformations in Clinical Research For Better Patient Outcomes’.

Industry experts and thought leaders like Dr. PP Bapsy, Dr. Pratima Murthy, Dr. Raches Ella, Dr. Venkat Raman Kola, Mr. A K Pradhan, Ex- Joint Drugs Controller (India) CDSCO and Mr. Navneet Pratap Singh, Deputy Drugs Controller (India) CDSCO from the clinical research community attended the conference to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the field. Other speakers at the event included representatives from leading companies like Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Pfizer, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Novartis, IQVIA, Syneos, Fortrea, ICON, Syngene etc. to name a few.

Participants had the chance to explore and discuss cutting-edge technologies, services, and products shaping the future of clinical research. The conference also provided a unique platform for innovative start-ups in the space, to display their groundbreaking solutions and contribute to the evolving landscape of clinical research, with its initiative the ‘Startup Hub’.

Sharing his thoughts about the importance of clinical research in India, President of ISCR, Dr Sanish Davis said, “A lot has changed in the world of clinical research in the last year. Decentralised clinical trials are now much more a part and parcel of study protocols whether it is e consent, e PRO, e COA, Home Health Nursing, use of sensors/wearables or direct to patient shipment of medicinal products. In May of 2023 the draft ICH E6(R3) was released which is a major overhaul of the GCP guidelines since E6(R2). The conference provided a platform for all these major events in the clinical research ecosystem to be discussed, debated along with the best approaches for implementation in the South East Asian environment.”

He added, “As an industry, our commitment to prioritising patients is not merely about developing drugs; it's a pledge to translate medical advancements into tangible improvements in the lives of those who matter most. "

With an increased focus on public health and the urgent need for effective treatments and vaccines, the Indian clinical research sector has experienced a notable surge in activity and heightened collaboration between government bodies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions. This collaboration has not only accelerated the pace of clinical research but has also showcased India's capability to conduct large-scale trials efficiently.