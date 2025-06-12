Isuzu Motors India rolls-out Nationwide I-Care Monsoon Service Camp

In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Monsoon Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Monsson camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 16th – 21st June 2025 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -

- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up

- 10% discount on Labour*

- 5% discount on Parts*

- 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids*

- 10% Discount on Retail RSA purchase*

- Free ‘REGEN’**

Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply. **For BSVI vehicles only.

The Monsoon Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahilyanagar, Ahmedabad, Ambikapur, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Barmer, Bathinda, Bhandup, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Bilaspur, Calicut, Chatrapathi Sambhaji Nagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Durgapur, Ernakulam, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hisar, Howrah, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Indore, Itanagar, Jaigaon, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kadapa, Karnal, Khammam, Kolaphur, Kolkata, Kottayam, Kurnool , Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nellore, Nerul, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ratnagiri, Satara, Shivamogga, Sikar, Silliguri, Solapur, Srinagar, Surat, Thrissur, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trichy, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.