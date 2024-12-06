Live
Just In
Isuzu Motors India to roll-out ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ across India.
Customers can avail the exciting service benefits* at all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets from 09th – 14th Dec 2024.
In a constant endeavour to reaffirm ISUZU’s commitment to provide best service and ownership experience, Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.
An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 09th - 14th December 2024 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles.
Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -
- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up
- 10% discount on Labour*
- 5% discount on Parts*
- 5% discount on Lubes & Fluids*
- 10% Discount on Retail RSA purchase*
- Free ‘REGEN’**
Note- *Terms & Conditions Apply. **For BSVI vehicles only.
The Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bhandup (Mumbai), Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hisar, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Indore, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jammu, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, LB Nagar (Hyderabad), Leh, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, New Delhi, Noida, Nellore, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ratnagiri, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Satara, Shivamogga, Siliguri, Solapur, Surat, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Trichy, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.
Customers can call the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or visit https://www.isuzu.in/servicebooking.html for service booking. Customers can reach 1800 4199 188 (Toll-free) for more information.