IT Department searches offices of Chinese electronic giant Lenovo in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram

In a massive action, Income Tax Department teams on Wednesday carried out searches at premises of Chinese electronics giant Lenovo across India over allegations of tax evasion, sources said.
New Delhi: In a massive action, Income Tax Department teams on Wednesday carried out searches at premises of Chinese electronics giant Lenovo across India over allegations of tax evasion, sources said.
"Yes, the teams of the IT Department are carrying out searches at premises of Lenovo in Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru," an IT Department source told IANS.
Asked about the charges, the source said that normally they act on complaints of tax evasion. "The searches are still going on and more details details will come later," the source added.
At the time of filing this report, the searches at premises of Lenovo were still underway.
Meanwhile, a Lenovo spokesperson, in a statement, said: "As responsible corporate citizens, we adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business. We are co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required."
The fresh searches by the IT department came months after it carfied out searches over alleged tax evasion at the premises of another Chinese company, Haier.