IT major Wipro slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers in FY26

New Delhi: IT software major Wipro is slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers next fiscal (FY26), as it aimed to hire about 10,000 freshers this fiscal (FY25).

According to the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil, nearly 7,000 freshers have already been onboarded in the October-December (Q3) quarter and another 2,500-3,000 are expected to join in Q4 FY25.

Govil emphasised a cautious yet consistent hiring approach, as the IT company reassesses its hiring models to improve employee utilisation and grow margins amid declining attrition rates.

In its Q3 FY25 result, Wipro reported a headcount of 232,732 employees (net deduction of 1,157) as of December 31, 2024, with a net utilisation of 83.5 per cent.

The IT software major reported a 4.5 per cent sequential increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,354 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year compared to the preceding quarter. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company expects revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,602 million to $2,655 million.

According to Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, in a seasonally weak quarter, “our strong in quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance”.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said that the company expanded margins for a fourth consecutive quarter, “enabling us to achieve our previously stated target margin of 17.5 per cent.”

“We are pleased to share that the board has approved our revised capital allocation policy that increases the committed payout percentage to 70 per cent or above in a block of 3 years. In addition, board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share,” said Iyer.



