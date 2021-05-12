Itel’s new phone enables users to fight Covid-19

New Delhi: To help users keep a check on their health amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Itel mobile has in its portfolio an innovative offering an entry-level feature phone -itel it2192T Thermo Edition that can measure the temperature of the human body on the go.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said: "We aim to enable, empower, and provide access to customers with a technology-based solution to make them informed about their health with a tap of their finger."

Priced at Rs 1,049, the phone comes with an in-built temperature sensor that enables consumers to monitor their temperature. The phone also comes with a text-to-speech feature and supports eight regional input languages.