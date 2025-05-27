ITR Filing Deadline Extended to September 15, 2025

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last day to file income tax returns. Now, people file their tax forms by September 15, 2025. Before, the last day was July 31, 2025. This change is because the tax forms are different now, and it takes time to make the systems ready.

CBDT said the new tax forms for the year 2025-26 have been changed to make it easier and clearer for people to fill them out. They need more time to check and fix the software.

This change came after many tax experts said on social media that the government did not give the new software on time.

So, CBDT gave more time to send the tax forms to make sure everything works well.

They will provide more details soon.



